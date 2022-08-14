The REAL Utah Jazz! | August 19, 2022

Have you ever wondered why Utah's NBA team is called the Jazz? You'll find out on my show, and you will hear real jazz from some of Utah's best players (musicians, that is)!

I connected with Ray Smith and Josiah Boornazian to get their take on great jazz musicians from Utah. Ray is a professor of jazz studies and combo coach at BYU, and Josiah is assistant professor and director of jazz studies at the University of Utah. Both are also players, and you'll hear their music on the show tonight.

Much of the Utah music is not available on sites like Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, etc., but is available on CDs from the record labels. Here are a couple of links where you can buy the music:

www.jazzhangrecords.com

https://www.freshsoundrecords.com/alessandro-fadini-albums/6444-a-dark-and-stormy-day.html

https://www.freshsoundrecords.com/alessandro-fadini-josiah-boornazian-albums/51381-simply-begin-again.html

https://www.josiahboornazian.com/

https://www.davidhallidaymusic.com/

https://www.soundsaboundrecords.com/chase-baird

http://coreychristiansen.com/

And here is a video of Brian Booth (adjunct professor at University of Utah)

