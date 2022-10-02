Some Of My Favorites Tonight | October 7, 2022

Listen to the 30 Second Promo Listen • 0:30

The last song on my show tonight has always evoked many emotions in me. It is ethereal, introspective, gentle and a bit mysterious. It actually was written by Metheny as a movie score for the 1999 movie of the same name: A Map Of The World. It starred Sigourney Weaver and Julianne Moore. And here is a description of the music that Pat Metheny composed for it:

Guitarist Pat Metheny's exceptional compositional skills reached another plateau with the beautiful score for the film A MAP OF THE WORLD. Here, with a full orchestral accompaniment, Metheny explores the pastoral sound of the acoustic guitar and coaxes from it some of the most emotionally rich music he has ever composed. Metheny captures the spirit of the rural setting of the film, drawing on the sounds of his childhood. On its own, the music emphasises the exceptional care with which Metheny undertakes his art, gently caressing the music from the instrument until it reaches its full potential.

I hope it moves you as much as it moves me.

Here is a YouTube clip from the movie:

Also, I'm getting a little tired of having to do tributes to jazz players that have died recently - there have been a lot! And again, on September 24, we lost saxophonist Pharoah Sanders. Here is his NY Times Obituary:

And here is the playlist for the show: