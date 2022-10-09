2022 Jazz Grammy Winners | October 14, 2022

I had the honor of attending the Grammy Awards back in 2010...but the show that gets televised with all the publicity does not include the Jazz Award winners. However in 2022 a Jazz Artist actually won the Album of the Year award so he got to be on stage - front and center.

Jon Batiste won for his album "We Are" and beat out Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eillish! Here is his acceptance speech:

His winning album may not be considered jazz so much, but you may not know that he also won an Oscar in 2021 for Best Music, Original Score for the animated movie "SOUL." And that certainly was about jazz! I've included some of those tunes tonight as well.

Here is the playlist for the show: