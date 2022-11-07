© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
rich_tones_logo_0.jpg
Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Profile: Eliane Elias + Straight No Chaser | November 11, 2022

Published November 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM MST
Eliane Elias Photo
Courtesy of the artist
/
Eliane Elias.

Let's learn a little about Brazilian vocalist and pianist, Eliane Elias. Plus you'll hear 3 different versions of the Thelonius Monk classic - Straight No Chaser.

Listen to the 60 Sec. Eliane Elias Promo

Tonight you'll hear 3 different versions of the Thelonius Monk song "Straight No Chaser" as well as a snapshot about Brazilian pianist and vocalist, Eliane Elias. Plus I play a few new releases as well.

Enjoy!
Here is the Playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
See stories by Rich Rector