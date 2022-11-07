Profile: Eliane Elias + Straight No Chaser | November 11, 2022
Published November 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM MST
Let's learn a little about Brazilian vocalist and pianist, Eliane Elias. Plus you'll hear 3 different versions of the Thelonius Monk classic - Straight No Chaser.
Listen to the 60 Sec. Eliane Elias Promo
Tonight you'll hear 3 different versions of the Thelonius Monk song "Straight No Chaser" as well as a snapshot about Brazilian pianist and vocalist, Eliane Elias. Plus I play a few new releases as well.