Profile: David Benoit + Take The "A" Train | December 16, 2022

Published December 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
David Benoit Photo

Let's find out more about pianist David Benoit, and also hear three different versions of the jazz classic, "Take the 'A' Train"

Listen to the 60 Sec. Promo for David Benoit

Here is the link to Benoit's website:
https://www.davidbenoitmusic.com/

Check out this cool PBS video about the history of Billy Strayhorn's "Take The 'A' Train":
https://www.pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/the-story-of-take-the-a-train/13781/

And here is our playlist for this show:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2zbJDarBKCQqJgsgIFUHhm?si=0d9453199c514a4a

