Rich Tones Curated Jazz

2022 Holiday Jazz! | December 23, 2022

By Rich Rector
Published December 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
I know you've heard lots of Christmas music but nothing like this! Check out the playlist below.

Ok, here we go with our tradition of Holiday JAZZ. Got some new stuff AND some stuff you are most-likely familiar with. But check out Diana Krall, Wynton Marsalis and some cool stuff called "Swing All Ye Faithful"!

In addition, I am playing one cut from local Provo singer & composer, Richard Williams. Here is a link to his Christmas Album:
https://www.richardmusic.com/hollywood-christmas-album

Here's our playlist:

