Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Marcus Miller | July 21, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published July 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT
Marcus Miller
Marcus Miller

Funky jazz bass is what Marcus Miller is all about! Plus I will play several covers of "Compared To What" for you to compare!

If you are curious about where and when you can attend a Marcus Miller concert, here is a link to his website:
http://www.marcusmiller.com/

And to learn more about him you can go to his Wikipedia page:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marcus_Miller

Here is the playlist for the show:

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
