Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Music Reviewed in July Downbeat | July 28, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published July 25, 2023 at 6:28 PM MDT

Let's listen to music from 4-Star rated albums reviewed in Downbeat Magazine this month.

Here are 10 songs reviewed or mentioned in the latest issue of Downbeat. Nine of them are from 4-Star Albums, and one is from a 3-Star Album, but you will not be disappointed! The diversity and variety in this show is quite enjoyable!

Here's the Playlist:

