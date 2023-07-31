© 2023 KPCW

Rich Tones Curated Jazz

Requests From Listeners | August 4, 2023

By Rich Rector
Published July 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT
This entire show consists of songs by artists that were suggested to me by my loyal listeners!

You asked for it, so here it is! A big thank you to Gary Rector, Scott O'Connor, Jack Radavich, Scott Holt, Ian McIlraith, and Kathy Moore for these suggestions.

I welcome all requests, so let me know your thoughts...email me at rich@kpcw.org.

Here is the eclectic playlist!

Rich Tones Curated Jazz
Rich Rector
Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music.
