© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

The 'perfect' wedding

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published February 14, 2025 at 2:41 PM MST
exchange of wedding rings white
Viktar Vysotski
/
Adobe Stock
exchange of wedding rings white

In celebration of the month of love, Amber Johnson shares an unforgettable story. Meet Judy Horwitz, a Park City mom who poured her heart and soul into planning what she thought would be the perfect wedding for her daughter Gail. Every detail was carefully thought out — from the iconic venues to the dream dress and the flawless timeline.

But, as life often does, things took a major turn. What was meant to be the day they’d remember forever quickly unraveled in ways no one could have predicted.

Will this family find a way to pull together and still create a magical day, or will the chaos derail their dreams of a “happily ever after”? Hear the full story and find out how this family’s journey unfolds in the most unexpected of ways.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson