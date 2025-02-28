© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Local artist Bridgette Meinhold captures the essence of the natural world

By Andrea Buchanan
Published February 28, 2025 at 12:14 PM MST
Bridgette Meinhold is an artist who lives high in the mountains in the back country of Park City. Her studio is nestled in the Aspen grove just a few steps from the main cabin she shares with her husband, Matt and their dog, Boone. Her conceptual art captures the essence of the natural world and her the life she lives is art in motion.

