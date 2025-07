Caren Bell shares how her background in music, fashion and PR led her to become a DJ at KPCW, and talks about founding the Kept Current newsletter and the Kept Kind kindness campaign to foster community connection in Park City.

She reflects on her love for the area’s people, her passion for service and the joy of unexpected on-air moments — like reading a lost-and-found post about a one-eyed, one-legged chicken named Clucky.