© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Dan Tyminski

By Claire Wiley
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:59 PM MDT
Photo of Dan Tyminski in studio at KPCW
KPCW
Dan Tyminski in studio at KPCW

14-time Grammy winner Dan Tyminski reflects on his lifelong passion for music, his roots in bluegrass and formative influences that shaped his sound — including an early love for the banjo and a pivotal moment hearing the band Lost & Found.

He shares a touching story about inviting a 12-year-old fan onstage and discusses how his unexpected collaboration with Avicii on “Hey Brother” expanded his creative horizons.

Tyminski also performs “Man of Constant Sorrow” live in studio and praises his band, his fans and the joy of playing multiple nights at Park City's Egyptian Theatre.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley