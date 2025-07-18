LIVE from the KPCW studio: Dan Tyminski

14-time Grammy winner Dan Tyminski reflects on his lifelong passion for music, his roots in bluegrass and formative influences that shaped his sound — including an early love for the banjo and a pivotal moment hearing the band Lost & Found.

He shares a touching story about inviting a 12-year-old fan onstage and discusses how his unexpected collaboration with Avicii on “Hey Brother” expanded his creative horizons.

Tyminski also performs “Man of Constant Sorrow” live in studio and praises his band, his fans and the joy of playing multiple nights at Park City's Egyptian Theatre.