Radio Episode Coming soon: The Community Campfire with KPCW

KPCW's newest public affairs show, The Community Campfire, is coming soon to the Wasatch Back. It will air every Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Join us around The Community Campfire for KPCW's own version of Tiny Desk concerts with local artists, unique and interesting stories featuring characters across the Wasatch Back and events in Summit and Wasatch counties.

To inquire about the show, email us at CommunityCampfire@kpcw.org.