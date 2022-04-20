Dr. Michelle Seger | THE JOY CHOICE: How to Finally Achieve Lasting Changes in Eating and Exercise
Joining The Mountain Life with Lynn Ware Peek and Pete Stoughton today is Dr. Michelle Seger, an award-winning sustainable behavior change researcher at the University of Michigan. She joins to talk about a truly fresh, brain-based new take on the old and tired behavior change paradigm which she discusses in her new book, THE JOY CHOICE: How to Finally Achieve Lasting Changes in Eating and Exercise.
