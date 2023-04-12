The Bilingual Brain

Northwestern Bilingualism and Psycholinguistics Research Lab's Dr. Viorica Marian likes to say that the best time to learn language is from birth — the second best time is now. She advocates multilingualism as a fun way to connect with people and an essential exercise that may help delay the onset of dementia.

In her new book, "The Power of Language: How the Codes We Use to Think, Speak, and Live Transform Our Minds," she says the ability to think multilingually is no different than the ability to switch between words, math, music or poetry.