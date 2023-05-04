© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

"Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English"

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published May 3, 2023 at 9:47 AM MDT
Linguist Valerie Fridland weaves together history, psychology, science and laugh-out-loud anecdotes to explain why we speak the way we do today and how that impacts what kids may be saying tomorrow.

Linguist Valerie Fridland talks about modern speech habits in her new book "Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English."

Fridland is a professor of linguistics in the English department at the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes a popular language blog for Psychology Today called "Language in the Wild" and is also a professor for The Great Courses series.

