Christian Center of Park City supports people and families with mental illness
May is mental health awareness month. The goal at the Christian Center of Park City is to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.
Leah Harter, the counseling clinical director and therapist at the Christian Center of Park City, talks about understanding mental illness and support programs that are effective in fighting stigma and educating the greater community.