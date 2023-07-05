It’s hard to imagine a time when there weren’t restaurants, when national dishes and the cultural identity that weaves through those dishes didn’t exist. Anya von Bremzen talks about what makes a national dish and what creates it. Anya is touted as one of the most accomplished food writers of her generation. She is the winner of three James Beard awards and the author of six acclaimed cookbooks, among them, “The New Spanish Table” and “The Greatest Dishes: Around the World in 80 Recipes.” Her new book is called “National Dish: Around the World in Search of Food History and the Meaning of Home.”