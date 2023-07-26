© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Natural salt therapy could benefit lungs, combat effects of air pollution

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:51 PM MDT
This Jan. 23, 2013, file photo, shows a poor air quality sign is posted over a highway, in Salt Lake City. Utah's air quality has improved in recent years due to improvements in vehicle fuel efficiency, according to an official for the Utah Division of Air Quality.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Utah's air quality has improved in recent years due to changes in vehicle fuel efficiency, according the Utah Division of Air Quality.

Erin Lee of Halotherapy Solutions discusses a natural salt therapy that may help clean the lungs and combat the effects of air pollution.

The World Health organization data shows about 99% of the global population breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits and contains high levels of pollutants.

A natural treatment called dry salt therapy, or halotherapy, may have some respiratory health benefits.

Erin Lee, VP of product development and technical design at Halotherapy Solutions explains the therapy.

David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
