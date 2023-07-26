Natural salt therapy could benefit lungs, combat effects of air pollution
Erin Lee of Halotherapy Solutions discusses a natural salt therapy that may help clean the lungs and combat the effects of air pollution.
The World Health organization data shows about 99% of the global population breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits and contains high levels of pollutants.
A natural treatment called dry salt therapy, or halotherapy, may have some respiratory health benefits.
Erin Lee, VP of product development and technical design at Halotherapy Solutions explains the therapy.