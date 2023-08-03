What our kidneys do for us and what the health care industry often fails to do for our kidneys

Kidney dialysis was once considered a miracle cure, and in the 1960s became the first therapy to successfully replace a vital organ. In the 1970s, Congress pledged to pay for the treatment of nearly all Americans with kidney failure. And yet, all is not well in the dialysis world. Healthcare fraud and other serious wrongdoings run amok. New York Times best selling author and investigative journalist Tom Mueller examines this in his new book "How to Make a Killing: Blood, Death and Dollars in American Medicine."