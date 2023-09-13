© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Former Southern Baptist pastor and Christianity Today editor-in-chief Russell Moore calls for repentance and renewal in American evangelicalism

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published September 13, 2023 at 5:02 PM MDT

American evangelical Christianity has lost its way, and editor-in-chief of Christianity Today Russell Moore has witnessed this firsthand. Congregations are torn apart over Donald Trump, Christian nationalism, racial injustice, sexual predation, disgraced leaders, and covered-up scandals. Left behind are millions of believers who counted on the church to be a place of belonging and hope in Christ. As greater numbers of younger Americans hemorrhage from the church, even the most rooted evangelicals are wondering, “Can American Christianity survive?”

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
See stories by David Wintzer