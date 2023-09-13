Former Southern Baptist pastor and Christianity Today editor-in-chief Russell Moore calls for repentance and renewal in American evangelicalism

American evangelical Christianity has lost its way, and editor-in-chief of Christianity Today Russell Moore has witnessed this firsthand. Congregations are torn apart over Donald Trump, Christian nationalism, racial injustice, sexual predation, disgraced leaders, and covered-up scandals. Left behind are millions of believers who counted on the church to be a place of belonging and hope in Christ. As greater numbers of younger Americans hemorrhage from the church, even the most rooted evangelicals are wondering, “Can American Christianity survive?”

