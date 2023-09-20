Park City and Heber Valley hospital executives highlight advancements at both Intermountain Health hospitals

Dr. Wing Province, chief medical officer at Intermountain Health Park City Hospital, talks about the grand opening of the Park City Surgery Center on the Park City hospital campus and a high-tech operating room experience with the robot "Moose," shared with the students of the CAPS program at Park City High School.

Then, Si Hutt, president at Intermountain Health Heber Valley Hospital, talks about Heber Valley Hospital Ladies Night Out on Wednesday October 11 which starts at 6:00 p.m. It will feature a fireside chat with Ann Romney followed by a women’s health fair with information on various aspects of women’s health.

