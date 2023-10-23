Parkite shares expertise on gluten-free diets
Local Park City resident Danna Van Noy is an accidental expert on a gluten-free diet. She reveals truths about this misunderstood topic in her book, Living Gluten-Free for Dummies.
Local resident Danna Van Noy is also known as the gluten-free guru. She was shoved into the deep end of the gluten-free pool in 1991 – long before most people knew what gluten was, and long before there were products, cookbooks and bloggers dedicated to the topic. She was desperate to save her then-toddler son, Tyler, and she was on her own to figure out how to do it.