The Mountain Life

Parkite shares expertise on gluten-free diets

By David Wintzer,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:43 PM MDT

Local Park City resident Danna Van Noy is an accidental expert on a gluten-free diet. She reveals truths about this misunderstood topic in her book, Living Gluten-Free for Dummies.

Local resident Danna Van Noy is also known as the gluten-free guru. She was shoved into the deep end of the gluten-free pool in 1991 – long before most people knew what gluten was, and long before there were products, cookbooks and bloggers dedicated to the topic. She was desperate to save her then-toddler son, Tyler, and she was on her own to figure out how to do it.

The Mountain Life
