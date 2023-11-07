The Art of Conscious Conversations: Transforming How We Talk, Listen, and Interact

Whether you're an introvert or an extrovert, conversations are integral to our daily lives, we often overlook their profound impact on our relationships and endeavors. Chuck Wisner, a seasoned expert in communication and mediation, dives deep into the heart of effective communication, offering insights and strategies that empower individuals to navigate conversations with intention and authenticity.

Chuck Wisner is president of Wisner Consulting. His client list includes companies such as Google, Rivian, Apple, Tesla, Harvard Business School, Ford, and Chrysler. Wisner was a senior affiliated mediator with the Harvard Mediation Program and was among the first to be certified through the Mastering the Art of Professional Coaching program at the Newfield Institute. He was also a specialist in organizational learning and leadership as an affiliate with MIT’s Center for Organizational Learning.