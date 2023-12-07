Why people don’t simply die of “old age”

As it turns out, according to our guest Dr. Michael Greger, there may be no such thing as dying of old age. Even the centenarians out there don’t die of old age, they end up dying of age related ailments. So if the we can adjust the rate of disease by lifestyle, is the rate of aging modifiable? Dr. Greger has written a book called "How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older," featuring accessible research and actionable steps to help preserve the body functions that keep you feeling and looking youthful.