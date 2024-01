Tenaya Darlington focuses on what she calls “the poetry of cheese.” She is a cheese expert, journalist, and educator and has been blogging about cheese for a decade under the name Madame Fromage. From soft and ripened to stinky, from Oregon to Tuscany, she celebrates all things curd in "Madame Fromage's Adventures in Cheese: How to Explore It, Pair It, and Love It, from the Creamiest Bries to the Funkiest Blues."