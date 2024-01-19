Choosing unprocesseed, unrefined foods for our children, grandchildren... and us at Aubergine

Elcio Zanatta is the CEO and co-founder, along with his wife, business partner, and head chef Mirian Zanatta of Aubergine Kitchen, newly open in Park City at Kimball Junction. Beyond serving delicious and healthy food, the Aubergine Kitchen’s mission is to change lives from the inside out. This purpose is reflected by an evergreen menu featuring flavors from around the world, made with only whole ingredients—unprocessed and unrefined—to help everyone eat better, feel different.