© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Choosing unprocesseed, unrefined foods for our children, grandchildren... and us at Aubergine

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 17, 2024 at 11:53 AM MST
Mirian & Elcio Zanatta

Elcio Zanatta is the CEO and co-founder, along with his wife, business partner, and head chef Mirian Zanatta of Aubergine Kitchen, newly open in Park City at Kimball Junction. Beyond serving delicious and healthy food, the Aubergine Kitchen’s mission is to change lives from the inside out. This purpose is reflected by an evergreen menu featuring flavors from around the world, made with only whole ingredients—unprocessed and unrefined—to help everyone eat better, feel different.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek