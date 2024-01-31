© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The science behind collagen supplements

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 31, 2024 at 1:20 PM MST
The natural production of collagen in our bodies, which promotes healthy tendons, joints, hair, skin and nail growth, declines over time. Can we replace it effectively by taking collagen supplements?

Keith Baar of the University of Califoria Davis researches this topic and is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles. His laboratory seeks to understand the molecular determinants of musculoskeletal development and the role of exercise in improving health and performance. He discusses their studies on the effects of supplemental collagen on joints and connective tissue.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
