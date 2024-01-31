The science behind collagen supplements

The natural production of collagen in our bodies, which promotes healthy tendons, joints, hair, skin and nail growth, declines over time. Can we replace it effectively by taking collagen supplements?

Keith Baar of the University of Califoria Davis researches this topic and is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles. His laboratory seeks to understand the molecular determinants of musculoskeletal development and the role of exercise in improving health and performance. He discusses their studies on the effects of supplemental collagen on joints and connective tissue.