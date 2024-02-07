Performance psychologist says performance is often far more than talent

Dr. Dana Sinclair works with everyone from professional athletes and teams in the NFL, NBA, PGA and the Olympics to surgeons, students, executives, parents, actors, musicians and more.

She is a performance psychologist and helps performers shift their focus and deliver optimal performance in high-pressure moments that define greatness. Take those moments and apply them to the rest of us, mere mortals. This is what she does in her new book, "Dialed In: Do your best when it matters most".

