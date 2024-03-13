© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Reknown executive coach Jerry Colonna on why belonging is essential to leadership

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published March 13, 2024 at 2:35 PM MDT

When did you last do a little Radical Self Inquiry? When was the last time you really examined your leadership? How do you get to a sense of belonging? These are questions that guest Jerry Colonna sifts through on "The Mountain Life" and in his new book "Reunion: Leadership and the Longing to Belong." Jerry is a former venture capitalist-turned-Buddhist and co-founder and CEO of Reboot, the executive coaching and leadership development company, host of the "Reboot Podcast."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek