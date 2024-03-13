Trying new things and having new adventures, especially in the outdoors are key to aging happily

New York Times-bestselling author Caroline Paul joins "The Mountain Life." She has been an outdoor adventurer her whole life. In her new book, she combines scientific research, cultural studies, medicine, psychology, and memoir to uncover the science and the psychology that shows how outdoor adventure may be the single best solution for a healthy brain, a vital body, a confident mindset, and a longer, happier life, as we age. "TOUGH BROAD: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking―How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age."