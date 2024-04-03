© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

How to slow the spread of misinformation

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 3, 2024 at 12:03 PM MDT

The Mental Immunity Project (MIP) is an ambitious effort to help everyone develop their immunity to misinformation. The job that we all have to discern real, factual information is a big one that most of the world hasn’t mastered. Cognitive scientist Andy Norman, who founded the mental immunity project, proposes a new approach to our world’s misinformation problem: one centered on the idea that minds have “immune systems” of their own — a suite of evolved mechanisms for spotting and shedding problematic information. He is the author of "Mental Immunity: Infectious Ideas, Mind-Parasites, and the Search for a Better Way to Think."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek