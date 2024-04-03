How to slow the spread of misinformation

The Mental Immunity Project (MIP) is an ambitious effort to help everyone develop their immunity to misinformation. The job that we all have to discern real, factual information is a big one that most of the world hasn’t mastered. Cognitive scientist Andy Norman, who founded the mental immunity project, proposes a new approach to our world’s misinformation problem: one centered on the idea that minds have “immune systems” of their own — a suite of evolved mechanisms for spotting and shedding problematic information. He is the author of "Mental Immunity: Infectious Ideas, Mind-Parasites, and the Search for a Better Way to Think."