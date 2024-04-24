© 2024 KPCW

Free speaker series at Park City Hospital focuses on helping young athletes thrive

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:39 PM MDT

Intermountain Park City Hospital is hosting a three-part free speaker series to provide aspiring female athletes (ages 12-18) and their parents with the latest information and tools to help them thrive in all types of sports and athletics. Dr. Carrie Jaworski, a sports medicine doctor at Intermountain Park City Hospital’s sports performance center, has a preview. In 2023 Dr. Jaworski joined the team that includes Dr. Max Testa and she is a huge proponent of the concept of "Exercise is Medicine." She serves on the Exercise is Medicine Governance Board and is a former Vice President of the American College of Sports Medicine.

