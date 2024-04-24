How did Mt. Everest, which was at first deemed unclimbable, then downgraded to suicidal, become one that thousands of people could scale? This is the question that award-winning adventure journalist Will Cockrell poses and then answers in his new book, "Everest, Inc.: The Renegades and Rogues Who Built an Industry at the Top of the World." Cockrell has spent more than twenty years as a senior editor, writer, and consultant for national magazines including Men’s Journal, Outside, Men’s Fitness, and GQ.