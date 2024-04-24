The renegades and rogues who built an industry at the top of the world
How did Mt. Everest, which was at first deemed unclimbable, then downgraded to suicidal, become one that thousands of people could scale? This is the question that award-winning adventure journalist Will Cockrell poses and then answers in his new book, "Everest, Inc.: The Renegades and Rogues Who Built an Industry at the Top of the World." Cockrell has spent more than twenty years as a senior editor, writer, and consultant for national magazines including Men’s Journal, Outside, Men’s Fitness, and GQ.