Detecting stroke early is key to survival, recovery, quality of life

Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in America and the leading cause of adult disability. But with quick action and appropriate treatment, patients can not only survive a stroke, they can live full, independent lives after the disease. Survive Stroke Week takes place May 6-12 and is an annual observance aiming to educate Americans about stroke symptoms and lifesaving treatment options.

Dr. Blaise Baxter discusses the Get Ahead of Stroke campaign. Dr. Baxter has been a pioneer in new stroke treatments and, while serving as Chairman and Assistant Professor of Radiology for the University of Tennessee, he helped develop the Southeast Regional Stroke Center at Erlanger Health System into one of the largest stroke centers in the US.

The acronym BE FAST is a guide to the signs of a stroke and what you can do to help someone exhibiting the symptoms. It stands for:

