© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Detecting stroke early is key to survival, recovery, quality of life

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published May 8, 2024 at 2:08 PM MDT

Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in America and the leading cause of adult disability. But with quick action and appropriate treatment, patients can not only survive a stroke, they can live full, independent lives after the disease. Survive Stroke Week takes place May 6-12 and is an annual observance aiming to educate Americans about stroke symptoms and lifesaving treatment options.

Dr. Blaise Baxter discusses the Get Ahead of Stroke campaign. Dr. Baxter has been a pioneer in new stroke treatments and, while serving as Chairman and Assistant Professor of Radiology for the University of Tennessee, he helped develop the Southeast Regional Stroke Center at Erlanger Health System into one of the largest stroke centers in the US.

The acronym BE FAST is a guide to the signs of a stroke and what you can do to help someone exhibiting the symptoms. It stands for: 

  • B – loss of balance 
  • E – loss of or blurry eyesight 
  • F – face drooping 
  • A – arm weakness 
  • S – speech difficulty 
  • T – time to call 911 

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz