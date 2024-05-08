© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Field guide to a patient-led revolution for better healthcare

May 8, 2024

Anyone who has fallen off the conveyor belt of mainstream healthcare and into the shadowy corners of illness knows what a dark place it is to land. Where is the infrastructure, the information, the guidance? What should you do next?

Healthcare advocate Susannah Fox draws on twenty years of tracking the expert networks of patients, survivors and caregivers who have come of age between the cracks of the healthcare system to offer a way forward. Susannah's new book, "Rebel Health: A Field Guide to the Patient-Led Revolution in Medical Care," is an action-oriented and radically hopeful field guide to the underground, patient-led revolution for better health and health care.

