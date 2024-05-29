© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

How Peter Flax finds joy and meaning on a bicycle

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published May 29, 2024 at 3:46 PM MDT

Peter Flax has commuted on his bicycle nearly 100,000 miles in the last 10 years in Los Angeles - the city made up of highways, where people never get out of their cars.

Flax is a Los Angeles–based writer and editor who has covered sports, adventure and culture and was the editor-in-chief of Bicycling magazine. He writes about bike culture—with a focus on advocacy, racing, and the beauty of the lifestyle around riding a bike. Whether you’ve caught the biking bug or generally don’t get why this biking thing is so popular, stay tuned. Flax joins to discuss his new book, "LIVE TO RIDE: Finding Joy and Meaning on a Bicycle."

