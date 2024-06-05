© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Adult bullies: How to spot them, how to stop them

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay Burke
Published June 5, 2024 at 3:12 PM MDT

Bullying is one of the biggest issues among youth in schools. But bullies exist everywhere, in every setting and every occupation. Bill Eddy, Chief Innovation Officer of the High Conflict Institute based in San Diego, talks about the rise of the adult bully and how an increasing numbers of adult bullies have become more prevalent. He discusses why this is and how we can take the wind out of their sails. Eddy has written a new book called, "Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them – How to Stop Them."

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Jay Burke
Co-host of The Mountain Life
