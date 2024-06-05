Bullying is one of the biggest issues among youth in schools. But bullies exist everywhere, in every setting and every occupation. Bill Eddy, Chief Innovation Officer of the High Conflict Institute based in San Diego, talks about the rise of the adult bully and how an increasing numbers of adult bullies have become more prevalent. He discusses why this is and how we can take the wind out of their sails. Eddy has written a new book called, "Our New World of Adult Bullies: How to Spot Them – How to Stop Them."