The Mountain Life

Bestselling author Eric Weiner explores the "Benjamin Franklin effect"

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth MaziarzJay Burke
Published June 19, 2024 at 1:42 PM MDT
Eric Weiner

Benjamin Franklin was a founder, statesman, scientist, inventor, diplomat, publisher, humorist, and philosopher. He conducted groundbreaking electrical experiments and believed deeply in the American experiment, but Ben Franklin’s greatest experiment was…Ben Franklin.

In that spirit of betterment bestselling author Eric Weiner embarked on an ambitious quest to live the way Ben lived, and he has turned that endeavor into a book called "Ben & Me: In Search of a Founder’s Formula for a Long and Useful Life."

The book is a guide to living and thinking well, as Ben Franklin did. It is also about curiosity, diligence, and, most of all, the elusive goal of self-improvement.

Eric Weiner is the author of the New York Times bestsellers "The Geography of Bliss," "The Geography of Genius," "Man Seeks God," and "The Socrates Express." He is a former international correspondent for NPR, his work has appeared in The Atlantic, National Geographic, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Jay Burke
Co-host of The Mountain Life
