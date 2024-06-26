Local expert says weight loss is about creating incremental, life-long strategies

Every couple of years a new type of diet phenomenon takes hold and grabs tons of media attention. Nutrition and diet expert, and local resident, Cynthia Clark has seen her share of diets and diet products come and go. She says some of these diets have lived on longer than they should. Clark makes no claims about any specific diet. However, she presents incremental, life-long strategies that apply to virtually any diet plan. She has just published a new book on the topic, "Strategic Weight Loss: 20 Practical and Effective Strategies for Lifelong Success."