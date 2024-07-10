© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
The Mountain Life

Learn how to regulate your nervous system for deeper, long-term stress control

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:29 PM MDT

Jen Mann and Karden Rabin, co-founders of the Chronic Fatigue School, tell us how many mental and physical problems have their roots in habitual patterns of dealing with stressors. They don’t teach stress management, but something far more powerful — how to control your body’s nervous system. They teach you how to move out of survival mode, regulate your nervous system and heal your mind and body. It’s all in their new book "The Secret Language of the Body: Regulate Your Nervous System, Heal Your Body, Free Your Mind."

Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
