Learn how to regulate your nervous system for deeper, long-term stress control

Jen Mann and Karden Rabin, co-founders of the Chronic Fatigue School, tell us how many mental and physical problems have their roots in habitual patterns of dealing with stressors. They don’t teach stress management, but something far more powerful — how to control your body’s nervous system. They teach you how to move out of survival mode, regulate your nervous system and heal your mind and body. It’s all in their new book "The Secret Language of the Body: Regulate Your Nervous System, Heal Your Body, Free Your Mind."