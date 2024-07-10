Teton Pass Road collapse highlights community workforce and housing challenges

In early June, there was a catastrophic failure of the Teton Pass road between Jackson, Wyoming, and the communities of Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia, Idaho, where a large percentage of the workforce that serves the Jackson area lives. A temporary fix allowed the road to re-open last week, allowing commuters and tourists to cross again, and community leaders to take a deep breath and consider the deeper community ramifications. Teton County Commissioner Luther Propst talks through these issues.