© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

Teton Pass Road collapse highlights community workforce and housing challenges

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay Burke
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:27 PM MDT

In early June, there was a catastrophic failure of the Teton Pass road between Jackson, Wyoming, and the communities of Victor, Driggs, and Tetonia, Idaho, where a large percentage of the workforce that serves the Jackson area lives. A temporary fix allowed the road to re-open last week, allowing commuters and tourists to cross again, and community leaders to take a deep breath and consider the deeper community ramifications. Teton County Commissioner Luther Propst talks through these issues.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Jay Burke
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Jay Burke