It takes one to know one: dyslexia expert shares insights on learning disabilities

Renowned dyslexia expert and founder of Eye to Eye, a national non-profit mentoring program, David Flink shares his insights on learning disabilities.

Flink is the author of "Thinking Differently: An Inspiring Guide for Parents of Children with Learning Disabilities." His expertise is partly developed by his exploration into his learning differences that challenged him as a child.

Flink will come to Park City on August 17 to speak at the Joseph James Morelli Foundation event.