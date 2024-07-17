© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

It takes one to know one: dyslexia expert shares insights on learning disabilities

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay BurkeMary Beth Maziarz
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:51 PM MDT

Renowned dyslexia expert and founder of Eye to Eye, a national non-profit mentoring program, David Flink shares his insights on learning disabilities.

Flink is the author of "Thinking Differently: An Inspiring Guide for Parents of Children with Learning Disabilities." His expertise is partly developed by his exploration into his learning differences that challenged him as a child.

Flink will come to Park City on August 17 to speak at the Joseph James Morelli Foundation event.

