Michael Castleman discusses 'The Untold Story of Books'

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 24, 2024 at 11:18 AM MDT

A story full of surprises about...books. Why did books become favored Christmas presents? Why is New York the nation’s publishing capital? Why are book endorsements called “blurbs”? And why is copyright often an illusion?

Michael Castleman knows something about books. In fact, he knows a LOT about books and writing. He is a journalist and novelist — the author of more than 2,000 articles, 14 consumer health books and four mystery novels. Castleman shares his expertise in his new book, "The Untold Story of Books: A Writer’s History of Book Publishing." 

