The Mountain Life

Bestselling author David Wroblewski talks about his latest book 'Familiaris'

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 31, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT

Novelist David Wroblewski has written a new book called "Familiaris." It is the follow-up to his New York Times #1 bestseller, "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle."

"Familiaris" is an Oprah book club choice and recommended for readers whose hearts were first broken by Wilson Rawls’s "Where the Red Fern Grows." David Wroblewski will be in Salt Lake City this Thursday, August 1, at The King's English Bookshop in Salt Lake City at 6pm.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
