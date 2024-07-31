Bestselling author David Wroblewski talks about his latest book 'Familiaris'

Novelist David Wroblewski has written a new book called "Familiaris." It is the follow-up to his New York Times #1 bestseller, "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle."

"Familiaris" is an Oprah book club choice and recommended for readers whose hearts were first broken by Wilson Rawls’s "Where the Red Fern Grows." David Wroblewski will be in Salt Lake City this Thursday, August 1, at The King's English Bookshop in Salt Lake City at 6pm.