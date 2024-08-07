Stanford anesthesiologist explores psychedelic therapy and its placebo effect

Dr. Boris Heifets is a board-certified anesthesiologist at Stanford Medical School who specializes in providing anesthesia for neurological surgery.

In addition to treating patients, Dr. Heifets’ research group studies how new rapid-acting psychiatric therapies like ketamine, MDMA and psilocybin produce lasting changes in nervous system function, behavior and therapeutic outcomes.

He is also featured in a recent article in Scientific American magazine in which he explores the question "Is a Drug Even Needed to Induce a Psychedelic Experience?"