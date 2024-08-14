© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Remaking the space between us is about working together, not as adversaries

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth MaziarzJay Burke
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:00 PM MDT

Over the last three decades Diana McLain Smith has studied and advised leaders and their teams on how to build relationships strong enough to master their toughest challenges.

Smith brings her unique expertise to our current social and political rift in her new book, "Remaking the Space Between Us: How Citizens Can Work Together to Build a Better Future for All."

The book offers tools and insights to help people better relate to those on the opposite side of their political spectrum and to work together to find solutions to our most pressing challenges.

