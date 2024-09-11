© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

Librarian overcomes harassment in her fight against book banning

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published September 11, 2024 at 11:52 AM MDT

Recent years have seen book bans surging nationwide, creating division and multi-faceted concerns among parents, communities and librarians.

The heated exchanges and accusations in one Louisiana parish resulted in librarian Amanda Jones being targeted by vicious threats, social media attacks and public harassment.

Her new book, “That Librarian,” tells the story of how this former “librarian of the year” became a right-to-read activist.

More about Amanda Jones: https://linktr.ee/ThatLibrarian

