Librarian overcomes harassment in her fight against book banning

Recent years have seen book bans surging nationwide, creating division and multi-faceted concerns among parents, communities and librarians.

The heated exchanges and accusations in one Louisiana parish resulted in librarian Amanda Jones being targeted by vicious threats, social media attacks and public harassment.

Her new book, “That Librarian,” tells the story of how this former “librarian of the year” became a right-to-read activist.

More about Amanda Jones: https://linktr.ee/ThatLibrarian

