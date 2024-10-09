The stomach is notoriously outspoken. It growls, gurgles, and grumbles while other organs remain silent, inconspicuous, and content.

For centuries humans have puzzled over this rowdy, often overzealous organ, deliberating on the extent of its influence over cognition, mental well-being and emotions.

Cultural historian Elsa Richardson talks about how the gut became so central to our sense of self in her new book, "Rumbles: A Curious History of the Gut: The Secret Story of the Body's Most Fascinating Organ."