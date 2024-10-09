© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life

The secret story of the body's most fascinating organ

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:38 PM MDT

The stomach is notoriously outspoken. It growls, gurgles, and grumbles while other organs remain silent, inconspicuous, and content.

For centuries humans have puzzled over this rowdy, often overzealous organ, deliberating on the extent of its influence over cognition, mental well-being and emotions.

Cultural historian Elsa Richardson talks about how the gut became so central to our sense of self in her new book, "Rumbles: A Curious History of the Gut: The Secret Story of the Body's Most Fascinating Organ."

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek